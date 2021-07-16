Laplace hip hop artist charged with marijuana possession in Boyce

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A hip-hop artist from Laplace was arrested in Boyce on drug possession charges, according to the Boyce Police Department.

Boyce police said they responded to a call of a man sleeping in the back of his car at Boyce Source Liquor on July 16. They said they spoke with the man, identified as D’Angelo Gathers, 33, who is also known as “Swishamame.”

Officers said they smelled marijuana in the car and that Gathers confirmed this. BPD said they searched and located 84 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphilia. They also noticed that the license plate did not belong to the vehicle.

BPD said Gathers was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphilia and switch plates. He was booked into Rapides Parish Detention 1.

