Advertisement

Laplace hip hop artist charged with marijuana possession in Boyce

D'Angelo Gathers aka "Swishamame"
D'Angelo Gathers aka "Swishamame"(Source: Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A hip-hop artist from Laplace was arrested in Boyce on drug possession charges, according to the Boyce Police Department.

Boyce police said they responded to a call of a man sleeping in the back of his car at Boyce Source Liquor on July 16. They said they spoke with the man, identified as D’Angelo Gathers, 33, who is also known as “Swishamame.”

Officers said they smelled marijuana in the car and that Gathers confirmed this. BPD said they searched and located 84 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphilia. They also noticed that the license plate did not belong to the vehicle.

BPD said Gathers was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphilia and switch plates. He was booked into Rapides Parish Detention 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady A. Weatherford
Pineville man charged with 1st-degree rape in sexual conduct case involving juvenile
APD: Human remains found at Overton Street building
Catherine Renee Kerry & Jonathan Paul McKithern
Arrests made in Kolin shoplifting case
COVID-19 cases spike in Cenla
Cedric Markeese Brown
Alexandria man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder in 24th Street shooting case

Latest News

‘Glass Act Recycling’ innovating recycling in Cenla
‘Glass Act Recycling’ innovating recycling in Cenla
Cenla COVID patient gets visit from family
North 16th Street Bridge renovation approved