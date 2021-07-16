Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crews worked Thursday morning to remove the “Mercedes-Benz” letters from the Superdome as the naming rights contract expired.

Earlier this year, Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported the Saints had struck a deal with Caesars Entertainment to take over the contract.

Duncan says the deal would give Caesars naming rights for two decades.

It’s unclear what the actual name of the facility will become, but the venue’s iconic “Superdome” brand will likely stay.

The deal will reportedly pay the Saints $10 million annually over the next 20 years.

The German automaker chose not to renew its agreement after landing a deal for renaming the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium.

