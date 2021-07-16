Advertisement

North 16th Street Bridge renovation approved

At the most recent City Council meeting it was announced that the bridge was finally getting repaired after being closed for over 6 years.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the most recent Alexandria City Council meeting, it was announced that the North 16th Street Bridge was finally getting repaired after being closed for over six years.

“We have been updated by the Department of Transportation and the administration,” said District 1 City Councilman Reddex Washington. “Bids should be actively going in August of 2021, and we’ve been told that the bridge should start work somewhere around February of 2022, with a completion date around April of 2023.”

Residents of District 1 said that having the bridge open will provide much easier transportation and access to the downtown area.

“I’m thankful that the bridge will be open in the community to help the elderly people and the youth,” said resident and police jury I candidate Jay Scott. “To be able to travel back and fourth downtown, to other neighborhoods, we won’t have to go around it for two hours.”

The city has not given a certain date on which the North 16th Street Bridge renovation will be finished, but they believe it will be complete April 2023.

