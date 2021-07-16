REPORT: Jay Johnson adds Arizona pitcher Bryce Collins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have had a busy off-season and have recently added their fifth transfer, this time in Arizona pitcher Bryce Collins. Collins announced his decision via Twitter, he follows former Wildcat All-American Jacob Berry to the Tigers.

Excited to announce I will be continuing my education and baseball career at Louisiana State University! #geauxtigers pic.twitter.com/co5tQffT9N — Bryce Collins (@Bryce_Collins21) July 16, 2021

Collins is the third pitcher to transfer to LSU, joining former University of San Francisco pitcher Eric Reyzelman and Southeastern Lion Trey Shaffer. The Tigers also got a big boost to their pitching staff when seniors Ma’Khail Hilliard and Devin Fontenot announced they would be returning to Baton Rouge next season.

A native of Valencia, California, Collins did not pitch in 2020 due to injury. In 2019 during his freshman campaign, he made seven appearances, with four starts, and went 0-2 with a 5.24 ERA, with 16 strike outs and held opposing batters to a .236 ERA.

