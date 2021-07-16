Advertisement

REPORT: Jay Johnson adds Arizona pitcher Bryce Collins

LSU Baseball
(Source: Josh Auzenne / WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have had a busy off-season and have recently added their fifth transfer, this time in Arizona pitcher Bryce Collins. Collins announced his decision via Twitter, he follows former Wildcat All-American Jacob Berry to the Tigers.

Collins is the third pitcher to transfer to LSU, joining former University of San Francisco pitcher Eric Reyzelman and Southeastern Lion Trey Shaffer. The Tigers also got a big boost to their pitching staff when seniors Ma’Khail Hilliard and Devin Fontenot announced they would be returning to Baton Rouge next season.

A native of Valencia, California, Collins did not pitch in 2020 due to injury. In 2019 during his freshman campaign, he made seven appearances, with four starts, and went 0-2 with a 5.24 ERA, with 16 strike outs and held opposing batters to a .236 ERA.

