‘ROAR!’ Jurassic Quest returns to New Orleans BIGGER and BETTER!

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s back, bigger and better than ever! The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit returns to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Aug. 20-22.

Jurassic Quest last visited New Orleans in July of 2019, and this will be the first indoor show since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled the land. (Jurassic Quest )

Jurassic Quest will open in New Orleans with its most beloved and unique experience for the whole family including more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, and more.

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos, from the largest predators to playful baby dinos, are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth.

Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com or on-site. Entry is free for children under age 2.

