Saints Onyemata suspended after testing positive for banned substance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the Saints’ best defensive players will be suspended to start the 2021 season after reportedly testing positive for a banned substance.

David Onyemata did not name which substance he tested positive for, but in a post on his Instagram story, said he “was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news.”

“I am responsible for what I put in my body,” the post read. “As I have never knowingly taken anything could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing supplements I was taking at the time of the test.”

It was not immediately clear how long Onyemata’s suspension will last.

More: Ranking the Saints: #11 David Onyemata

David Onyemata is facing a suspension after testing positive for an unknown banned substance. (WVUE)

Onyemata received a one-game suspension in 2019 after he was cited for having marijuana in his house.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.