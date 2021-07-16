Advertisement

Saints Onyemata suspended after testing positive for banned substance

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during...
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Onyemata is facing a suspension after testing positive for an unknown banned substance. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(Brian Blanco | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the Saints’ best defensive players will be suspended to start the 2021 season after reportedly testing positive for a banned substance.

David Onyemata did not name which substance he tested positive for, but in a post on his Instagram story, said he “was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news.”

“I am responsible for what I put in my body,” the post read. “As I have never knowingly taken anything could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing supplements I was taking at the time of the test.”

It was not immediately clear how long Onyemata’s suspension will last.

More: Ranking the Saints: #11 David Onyemata

David Onyemata is facing a suspension after testing positive for an unknown banned substance.
David Onyemata is facing a suspension after testing positive for an unknown banned substance.(WVUE)

Onyemata received a one-game suspension in 2019 after he was cited for having marijuana in his house.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady A. Weatherford
Pineville man charged with 1st-degree rape in sexual conduct case involving juvenile
APD: Human remains found at Overton Street building
Catherine Renee Kerry & Jonathan Paul McKithern
Arrests made in Kolin shoplifting case
Cedric Markeese Brown
Alexandria man charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder in 24th Street shooting case
Markeal James Lee
Crime Stoppers seeking suspect wanted for second degree murder, armed robbery

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi, right, laughs with offensive coordinator...
Saints QB coach Joe Lombardi to become Chargers offensive coordinator
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) watches from the sideline during the first...
Report: Payton and Kamara clear the air
In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to the...
Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson appears at practice after testing positive for COVID-19
State approves fans returning to Saints games, team releases plan
KALB Sports
Getting A Head Start