Southern University President-Chancellor Dr. Ray Belton announces retirement

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University System President and Chancellor of Southern University A&M College Dr. Ray Belton has announced his retirement.

Belton announced during a Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, July 16 that his retirement will be effective Fall 2022.

“By 2022, I will have served as a chief executive officer for more than 21 years, the first 14 years as chancellor of Southern University Shreveport and then, for seven years as president-chancellor for the System and SUBR,” Belton said. “This also will mark 35 years of service with the University. Over the course of my tenure, I have had the great fortune to work with some exceptionally talented colleagues. Together, I believe our work has enabled us to position the University in a manner that it will continue to be seen as a premier institution within the higher education community.”

Belton made history becoming Southern University’s first president-chancellor when the Southern University System Board of Supervisors combined the roles in 2015.

Belton, a native of Shreveport who graduated from SUSLA, continued his studies at Southern University A&M College where he graduated first in his class. He earned a Master of Arts in counseling from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a Doctor of Philosophy in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin. Belton is a tenured professor of psychology.

