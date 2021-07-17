Advertisement

Children spend a day learning the job of a weather forecaster

By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - T.R.E.E House Children’s Museum held STEM Day, Saturday morning and opened its doors to teach children about the atmosphere and weather.

Children who participated in STEM Day also put together a mock weather forecast.

“We have a meteorology workshop, [in] which kids come in and learn a few things about the weather,” India Eiland, a museum assistant, said. “[Hopefully], it gives them a bigger step towards knowing what they want to do when they grow up, and a little bit more environmental consciousness as well.”

Tyler Hall, a weather forecaster for KALB served as the guest speaker.

