Rapides Parish Library helping students get ready for the school year

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Saturday morning at Pineville Elementary, the Rapides Parish Library (Pineville area) held their fifth annual Back to School Bash.

The library passed out school supplies to families who are looking for some extra help.

“We know it’s been a rough year for everybody,” Tammy DiBartolo, the outreach and youth service coordinator for Rapides Parish Library, said. “We know that it’s going to be expensive to start back to school, and since we did a weird school year last year, we know that people may not have school supplies that they need.”

DiBartolo says, the library prepared to give away a total of 50 bags for students in grades K-12.

