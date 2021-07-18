Advertisement

APD investigating Masonic Drive shooting

(AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (July 17, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday in the 3400 block of Masonic Drive. The suspect fired one shot into the victim’s vehicle during a domestic disturbance. No one was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady A. Weatherford
Pineville man charged with 1st-degree rape in sexual conduct case involving juvenile
Catherine Renee Kerry & Jonathan Paul McKithern
Arrests made in Kolin shoplifting case
APD: Human remains found at Overton Street building
D'Angelo Gathers aka "Swishamame"
Laplace hip hop artist charged with marijuana possession in Boyce
This photo provided by John Dillon shows the effects of flooding in the Colorado River through...
Louisiana man dies while on hiking trip at the Grand Canyon

Latest News

T.R.E.E House Children’s Museum holds its STEM Day, teaching children about the atmosphere and...
Children spend a day learning the job of a weather forecaster
The Rapides Parish Library (Pineville area) held their fifth annual Back to School Bash.
Rapides Parish Library helping students get ready for the school year
Qualifying closes for Oct. 9 election
‘Glass Act Recycling’ innovating recycling in Cenla