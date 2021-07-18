APD investigating Masonic Drive shooting

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (July 17, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday in the 3400 block of Masonic Drive. The suspect fired one shot into the victim’s vehicle during a domestic disturbance. No one was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.