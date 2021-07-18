Advertisement

Lin Stewart passes away at the age of 72

Violet Linda “Lin” Dyess Stewart passed away at the age of 72 at the Rapides Regional Medical...
Violet Linda “Lin” Dyess Stewart passed away at the age of 72 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center on Saturday at 2:30 a.m.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Violet Linda “Lin” Dyess Stewart passed away at the age of 72 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center on Saturday at 2:30 a.m.

Lin Stewart was the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, and many people knew her as an all-around good person. Kyle Ardoin, the Secretary of State, plans to be in town for Stewart’s funeral service.

Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, July 19, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Alexandria. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 20, at 2:00 p.m. and will be led by the Reverend Robert McLane, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church. Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin will speak during the service as well as three of her dearest friends: Deborah Randolph, Kristy Flynn, and Sandy Bonnette.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating Masonic Drive shooting
D'Angelo Gathers aka "Swishamame"
Laplace hip hop artist charged with marijuana possession in Boyce
Louisiana Workforce Commission
New law raises maximum weekly benefit amount next year, ends pandemic-related unemployment programs
Brady A. Weatherford
Pineville man charged with 1st-degree rape in sexual conduct case involving juvenile
Catherine Renee Kerry & Jonathan Paul McKithern
Arrests made in Kolin shoplifting case

Latest News

T.R.E.E House Children’s Museum holds its STEM Day, teaching children about the atmosphere and...
Children spend a day learning the job of a weather forecaster
The Rapides Parish Library (Pineville area) held their fifth annual Back to School Bash.
Rapides Parish Library helping students get ready for the school year
Qualifying closes for Oct. 9 election
‘Glass Act Recycling’ innovating recycling in Cenla