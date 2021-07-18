Lin Stewart passes away at the age of 72

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Violet Linda “Lin” Dyess Stewart passed away at the age of 72 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center on Saturday at 2:30 a.m.

Lin Stewart was the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, and many people knew her as an all-around good person. Kyle Ardoin, the Secretary of State, plans to be in town for Stewart’s funeral service.

Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, July 19, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Alexandria. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 20, at 2:00 p.m. and will be led by the Reverend Robert McLane, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church. Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin will speak during the service as well as three of her dearest friends: Deborah Randolph, Kristy Flynn, and Sandy Bonnette.

