Alexandria man arrested in Masonic Drive shooting investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred on July 17 in the 3400 block of Masonic Drive. Roderick Deon Turner, 29, of Alexandria has been charged with simple battery domestic abuse, possession of a firearm by a felon, and attempted second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

