Farmer’s market in Jena helps vendors, customers flourish

JENA, La. (KALB) - Having access to fresh produce can also mean having access to a healthier diet.

The Third Street Farmer’s Market in Jena, Louisiana allows citizens to have access to fresh, locally grown produce weekly.

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the town of Jena hosts the Third Street Farmer’s Market located on North Third Street, next to the Jena Times building.

The Market allows vendors to grow their businesses by giving them a place to sell their freshly grown fruits and vegetables.

“This is freshly picked,” said JB Ruddell, a vendor at the Market. “We pick our stuff fresh daily.”

Some vendors also sell homemade jams, jellies, salsas or even desserts.

Local vendor Aline Duck, who specializes in homemade jams and jellies (including sugar free products), said the taste is what sets the Market apart from the grocery store.

“I think it tastes so much better than what you get at the stores because you do not get all the additives in the homemade produce,” Duck said.

Many vendors grow their own produce, but some buy their produce from local farmers to resell.

“I like supporting my locals,” said vendor Randall Brooks. “I love my farmers.”

The community aspect of the Market allows vendors and customers to feel at home.

“I like interacting with the people and seeing how many people appreciate having something that’s raised locally and that they know what it is,” said Brandon Streetman, vendor from Triple S Beef.

The Market gives vendors an opportunity to show consumers the benefits of freshly grown produce.

“Personally myself, if I could buy fresh produce I would buy it every day,” said Ruddell.

Accompanying the Market, visitors can also enjoy lunch from food trucks and stands located along the street.

For more information and updates about the Third Street Farmer’s Market, visit the page Town of Jena on Facebook.

