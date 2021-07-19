Advertisement

Hanna Barker pleads not guilty to new charge

Hanna Barker | Photo Source: Natchitoches Police Department
Hanna Barker | Photo Source: Natchitoches Police Department(NPD | KALB)
By Allie Purser
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches woman accused of playing a part in the murder of her six-month-old son has pleaded not guilty to a new charge.

Hanna Barker has already been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her son, Levi Ellerbe. However, last Friday, Barker was arraigned on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of a child under twelve.

Felicia Smith, Barker’s girlfriend, is also charged with first-degree murder in the baby’s death. Investigators arrested the women after Levi’s burned body was found near railroad tracks on a Natchitoches street in July of 2018.

Smith told investigators Barker wanted to get rid of Levi and asked Smith to help her.

Barker is facing the death penalty. Her trial is set to start in September, with a jury brought in from St. Landry Parish.

