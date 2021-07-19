Advertisement

La. OMV official: Wear masks, go online as virus cases rise

(Source: La OMV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The commissioner of Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles is encouraging people who come into OMV facilities to use masks as the state reports a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Karen St. Germain says in a news release that masks aren’t required but mask-wearing is encouraged. And, she says, the offices are enforcing social distancing protocols.

St. Germain also is encouraging people to look into using the OMV’s online services at www.expresslane.org.

State officials last week expressed concerns about a new surge in cases of the coronavirus illness, primarily among the unvaccinated.

