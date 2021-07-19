Cenla coach credits MMA for helping him overcome a fatal crash

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Allen Gray is a local Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) coach who is light on his feet and can keep up with his professional fighters without a problem, but that was not always the case.

“At the Red River Bridge, we had an accident where a drunk driver hit me at 9 o’clock in the morning,” Gray said.

The driver of the other vehicle would die in the head-on collision, while Gray fought for his life.

Over time, good fortune would prove itself to be on Gray’s side. He survived the crash but found himself confined to a wheelchair at only 30-years-old.

“I spent a lot of time rehabbing and trying to get my physical identity,” Gray said.

In the middle of hard times, Gray turned back to his first love.

“I decided just to start rebuilding with Jiujitsu and martial arts,” Gray said.

He used MMA as a rehab tool, and eight years later, Gray would do the unthinkable.

“I made my professional debut back in the cage as a professional fighter,” Gray said. “One and done, just so I can complete the story. You can’t go from the inability to walk to owning a gym and not complete it with a win in the cage.”

Gray is now the owner of Global Fitness in Alexandria and says he sees the gym as part of his ministry.

“Anybody that does own a gym knows that you immediately build relationships that are more than superficial,” Gray said.

Gray says the sport helped him regain control of his life. Now, he is using the sport as a way to breathe life into others.

“People here are improving themselves every day, and they are [also] improving me,” Gray said.

