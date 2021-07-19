LSU takes podium on first day of SEC Media Days
Published: Jul. 19, 2021
HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was joined by All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and offensive tackle Austin Deculus at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.
The Tigers, coming off a 5-5 season, took the stage on the first day of the event.
Coach O talked about the new coaches hired in the offseason, the quarterback battle, and keeping the 4-3 defense. The Tigers ran the 4-3 under defensive coordinator Bo Pelini after switching from the 3-4 run by Dave Aranda from 2016-2019.
