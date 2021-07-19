Remembering Lin Stewart: December 9, 1948 - July 17, 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Violet Linda “Lin” Dyess Stewart passed away in the early hours of Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was 72-years-old.

Lin served as the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters for the last six years. In that role and the several others she held across Central Louisiana, Lin was known for her character and willingness to help anyone who needed it.

“She never turned down anyone who sought her assistance on anything and she was a person who could move mountains, and she would, to help someone else,” said Deborah Randolph, President of the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce and one of Lin’s close friends.

Lin served on multiple committees in the area and also helped bring the Louisiana Children’s Health Insurance Program to Central Louisiana, which gave many children access to health insurance.

Lin is also remembered for her time running the Senate office for her father, District 29 State Senator B.G. Dyess.

“She was just a delightful person to work with, she was always so helpful. She really enjoyed helping people, and that’s what was so special about Lin. She’s going to be sorely missed in this parish,” said current District 29 State Senator Jay Luneau.

Lin is survived by her four sons. Her visitation will take place July 19 and have a private funeral on July 20.

Lin Stewart was a pillar in the Central Louisiana community and will be remembered for her kindness and public service.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.