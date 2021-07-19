Trina Edwards explains decision to cancel live coverage of former Gov. Edwin Edwards funeral

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trina Edwards, the widow of former Louisiana Governor Edwin W. Edwards, explained Monday why she decided not to allow the governor’s funeral to be televised.

Edwards, 93, died last week at his home in Gonzales. Plans had been made for two Baton Rouge television stations, WBRZ-TV and WAFB-TV, to team up to cover Sunday’s funeral service and then share their live feed with other stations across the state who also wanted to air the service live.

However, those plans were canceled Saturday night when the stations were notified that Trina Edwards did not want any cameras inside the funeral.

“I understand that some people are upset because I chose not to televise the small, private service on Sunday,” she wrote in a Facebook post Monday. “I said from the beginning that the services on Sunday would be private, but I did allow the public to have him all day Saturday,” she said, referring to the public viewing held at the State Capitol on Saturday.

The governor’s funeral services were held at the Old State Capitol and only those with an invitation were allowed inside.

“The grief I am feeling is indescribable and I and our small son needed to be able to grieve privately without having our weakest moments on display for public viewing and scrutiny,” she added.

Both television stations had previously agreed with organizers of the funeral not to show any images of Trina Edwards or the couple’s young son during the planned live broadcast. She went on to say that COVID was a factor in her decision to hold a small, private service.

“Edwin and I took the pandemic very seriously and he would not have wanted his funeral to turn into a super spreader event, especially given the fact that the majority of his closest friends are older and more susceptible to the virus,” she explained.

Stephen Edwards, the son of the former governor, told The Advocate newspaper he hoped the funeral service would be televised and was not aware of the decision to cancel those plans until hours before the services began Sunday.

