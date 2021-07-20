Alexandria radio broadcasting tower down after police chase collision

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police said a car chase involving a stolen trailer ended with the driver colliding with a radio broadcasting tower on Tulane Avenue on Tuesday, July 20.

Police said the driver cut through a field and drove into a fence surrounding the tower, damaging the fence, utility building and broadcasting tower. The tower fell into the nearby trees, where it currently lays on the ground along with its support wires.

Radio stations A.M. 1410 and F.M. 94.7 are currently off the air.

Cenla Broadcasting said they plan to have a temporary broadcasting tower in place by this weekend.

