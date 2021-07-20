Advertisement

APD investigating shooting on Leo Street

By APD
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 5100 block of Leo Street around 9 p.m. Monday night. During the course of a suspected armed robbery, the victim was struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

