Hunting rules, regulations, season schedules for 2021-22 available on LDWF website

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has released its 2021-22 hunting regulations pamphlet online at the LDWF website. Visit the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations.

The pamphlet contains hunting rules, regulations and season dates for the 2021-22 season, including hunting information on LDWF’s Wildlife Management Areas and Louisiana’s federal lands. Printed copies of the pamphlets will be available in August at LDWF offices throughout the state and at vendors where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

This season’s regulation pamphlet also has season schedules for the state’s 10 deer hunting areas and major changes for the 2021-22 season.

For more information, contact Tommy Tuma 225-765-2349 or ttuma@wlf.la.gov.

