Advertisement

Jaguars and new head coach Jason Rollins take stage at SWAC Media Day

Southern Football
Jalen Ivy (left), head coach Jason Rollins (middle), and Ja'Tyre Carter (right) at SWAC Media...
Jalen Ivy (left), head coach Jason Rollins (middle), and Ja'Tyre Carter (right) at SWAC Media Day.(Kevin Batiste/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars and new head football coach Jason Rollins took the stage at SWAC Media Day on Tuesday, July 20.

All 12 SWAC football coaches and two student-athletes were also in attendance.

This was the first time that Jags fans heard from Rollins since his introductory news conference back in April.

Rollins is taking over the Jaguar program after coach Dawson Odums, who spent nearly a decade at the helm for the Jags, left for Norfolk State University.

Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Collins and defensive end Jalen Ivy joined Rollins at the event.

Southern finished the 2021 COVID spring season with a 5-1 record and capped off the season with a 49-7 win over Grambling State in the Bayou Classic.

The Jags are scheduled to kickoff the season against Troy University on Saturday, Sept. 4.

ESPN’s College Game Day announced on Twitter that it will be in Atlanta for the SWAC/MEAC Challenge. The Alcorn State Braves will take on North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday, August 28.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating at shooting at the Grand Theater in Alexandria, La.
APD makes arrest in The Grand Theater parking lot shooting investigation
Hanna Barker | Photo Source: Natchitoches Police Department
Hanna Barker pleads not guilty to new charge
Shooting incident on Leo Street
APD investigating shooting on Leo Street
Roderick Deon Turner
Alexandria man arrested in Masonic Drive shooting investigation
Violet Linda “Lin” Dyess Stewart passed away at the age of 72 at the Rapides Regional Medical...
Lin Stewart passes away at the age of 72