Jaguars and new head coach Jason Rollins take stage at SWAC Media Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars and new head football coach Jason Rollins took the stage at SWAC Media Day on Tuesday, July 20.

All 12 SWAC football coaches and two student-athletes were also in attendance.

This was the first time that Jags fans heard from Rollins since his introductory news conference back in April.

Rollins is taking over the Jaguar program after coach Dawson Odums, who spent nearly a decade at the helm for the Jags, left for Norfolk State University.

Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Collins and defensive end Jalen Ivy joined Rollins at the event.

Southern finished the 2021 COVID spring season with a 5-1 record and capped off the season with a 49-7 win over Grambling State in the Bayou Classic.

The Jags are scheduled to kickoff the season against Troy University on Saturday, Sept. 4.

ESPN’s College Game Day announced on Twitter that it will be in Atlanta for the SWAC/MEAC Challenge. The Alcorn State Braves will take on North Carolina Central Eagles on Saturday, August 28.

WELCOME TO ATLANTA 👀



Week 0 we'll be in the A for the MEAC vs. SWAC Challenge. @AlcornStateFB x @NCCU_Football



🎨 @_Therealrjm pic.twitter.com/yG6q09gSAL — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) July 20, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.