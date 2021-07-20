Advertisement

LDWF releases 2021-2022 hunting regulations pamphlet

(Source: LDWF)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has released its 2021-2022 hunting regulations pamphlet on its website.

LOUISIANA 20212022 HUNTING & WMA REGULATIONS

The LDWF says the pamphlet contains hunting rules, regulations and season dates for the 2021-2022 season, including hunting information on LDWF’s Wildlife Management Areas and Louisiana’s federal lands. 

Printed copies of the pamphlets will be available in August at LDWF offices throughout the state and at vendors where hunting and fishing licenses are sold, according to the LDWF.  

This season’s regulation pamphlet also has season schedules for the state’s 10 deer hunting areas and major changes for the 2021-2022 season, according to LDWF.

Click HERE to see additional regulation brochures.

