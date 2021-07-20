Advertisement

Ongoing street flooding on the Northshore; more than 8″ of rain have already fallen

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - More than seven inches of rain have already fallen in the Mandeville area overnight and Tuesday morning.

There have been several reports of street flooding in the Woodridge Subdivision, Deer Run, Meadowbrook, Stillwater, and Camden Court. Flooding was also reported at the Cypress Lakes Apartments.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says some residents of those apartments have requested evacuation.

Officers have assisted with several stalled vehicles and have had reports of some homes taking on water.

