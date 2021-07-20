Advertisement

Protesters enter chambers during opening remarks

Veto override session officially gets underway
Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers have gaveled into a historic veto override session at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Some of them want to overturn two dozen bills rejected by Gov. John Bel Edwards in the spring session.

Two of those bills focus on transgender athletes and concealed carry permits.

A small group of protesters entered the chambers during the opening of the session and held up a sign that read, “Protect Trans Youth.” The demonstrators were quickly removed by force.

The session must end by Saturday at midnight, though lawmakers could vote to adjourn early.

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating at shooting at the Grand Theater in Alexandria, La.
APD makes arrest in The Grand Theater parking lot shooting investigation
Hanna Barker | Photo Source: Natchitoches Police Department
Hanna Barker pleads not guilty to new charge
Roderick Deon Turner
Alexandria man arrested in Masonic Drive shooting investigation
Violet Linda “Lin” Dyess Stewart passed away at the age of 72 at the Rapides Regional Medical...
Lin Stewart passes away at the age of 72
Violet Linda “Lin” Dyess Stewart
Remembering Lin Stewart: December 9, 1948 - July 17, 2021

Latest News

More than 8 inches of rain has caused street flooding across western St. Tammany Parish.
Nearly 8″ of rain causes flooding in Mandeville
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
APD is investigating at shooting at the Grand Theater in Alexandria, La.
APD makes arrest in The Grand Theater parking lot shooting investigation
Shooting incident on Leo Street
APD investigating shooting on Leo Street
D'Angelo Gathers aka "Swishamame"
Laplace hip hop artist charged with marijuana possession in Boyce