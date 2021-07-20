Taco Bell facing food shortage

(CNN) - You may have to wait a little longer for your Taco Bell favorites. The fast-food chain is joining the list of companies affected by the recent global supply chain disruption as a result of the pandemic.

Taco Bell says because of ingredient shortages and delivery delays, some of your favorites may not be available. A banner on the top of its website states: “Sorry if we can’t feed your current crave. Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items.”

Some other fast-food chains also announcing limited stock or supply issues, like Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks.

Fast-food chains have been hit hard recently because of not only the ingredient shortage but lack of help to keep up with the demand.

