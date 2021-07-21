Advertisement

Congresswoman Julia Letlow gives statement on ICE releases

Congresswoman Julia Letlow
Congresswoman Julia Letlow(Office of Julia Letlow)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow released a statement on July 21, 2021, in response to reports of ICE detainees being released in Louisiana.

Congresswoman Letlow said:

“I am deeply troubled by the numerous reports of immigration detainees being released at facilities both here in the Fifth District and across the state. I am outraged that neither Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security notified my office of these releases and neglected to inform other relevant federal, state and local officials. I join my fellow members of the Louisiana delegation in demanding a thorough and complete explanation of this situation and urge the Administration to stop these releases immediately.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating at shooting at the Grand Theater in Alexandria, La.
APD makes arrest in The Grand Theater parking lot shooting investigation
Shooting incident on Leo Street
APD investigating shooting on Leo Street
A car chase involving a stolen trailer ended with the driver colliding with a radio...
Alexandria radio broadcasting tower down after police chase collision
Roderick Deon Turner
Alexandria man arrested in Masonic Drive shooting investigation
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Cleco warns customers to beware of fraudulent phone calls
Indian Creek recreation area gets upgrades
Whataburger breaks ground in Alexandria
Heart disease is a huge problem in Louisiana, including here in Cenla. But one local...
New blood pressure technology coming to Grant Parish, makes monitoring health more simple
New blood pressure technology coming to Grant Parish