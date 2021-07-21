Congresswoman Julia Letlow gives statement on ICE releases

(KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow released a statement on July 21, 2021, in response to reports of ICE detainees being released in Louisiana.

Congresswoman Letlow said:

“I am deeply troubled by the numerous reports of immigration detainees being released at facilities both here in the Fifth District and across the state. I am outraged that neither Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security notified my office of these releases and neglected to inform other relevant federal, state and local officials. I join my fellow members of the Louisiana delegation in demanding a thorough and complete explanation of this situation and urge the Administration to stop these releases immediately.”