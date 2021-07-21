Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve 2020 homicide in Day Street alley

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a case from 2020.

On May 15, 2020, the Alexandria Police Department received a call around 1:30 p.m. for a gruesome discovery. A man had been shot multiple times in the alley in the 2000 block of Day Street. Police were able to identify the victim as 30-year-old McKinsley Lincoln.

According to police, while Lincoln’s body was found that afternoon, they believed he was killed either early that morning or the night before.

“Detectives were able to determine that Mr. Lincoln appeared to be running away when he was shot the first time,” said Sgt. Josh Peppers. “And, then he was shot again after he fell.”

As KALB reported last year, Lincoln’s mother said in a National Black Justice Coalition press release that her son was an openly gay man who was the target of harassment and discrimination. The Alexandria Police Department maintains that all aspects of any criminality are being considered, including the possibility of a hate crime.

Police told us they have received several leads, all of which haven’t amounted to enough for an arrest.

“They’re still getting calls on it, but nothing they’ve been able to pinpoint to the crime scene at this time,” said Sgt. Peppers.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help with any small detail that could help them arrest the person or persons responsible.

“We’re asking the public if anyone has any information to please come forward and share that information with us,” said Sgt. Peppers.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve the case of the deadly shooting of McKinsley Lincoln, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500 .

