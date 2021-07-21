Advertisement

The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing...in Wyoming

The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in...
The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in Wyoming.(Fun Biz)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - If you thought fried shrimp poboys were just a southern dish, you were sorely mistaken. Our distant neighbors to the north have adopted the New Orleans staple and added their own questionable twist.

In the plains of Wyoming, they will sell fried shrimp poboys with Fruity Pebbles on top. Yes, the cereal with Fred Flintstone on the box.

Boxes of Post Fruity Pebbles cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Boxes of Post Fruity Pebbles cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in...
The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in Wyoming.(Fun Biz)

In Cheyenne, Wyoming, hungry patrons at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo will be able to enjoy a new type of footlong sandwich.

Fun Biz, the famous, award-winning culinary creators of wacky fair food will be selling a classic shrimp poboy with Fruity Pebbles on top.

The company, based out of New Braunfels, Texas, currently runs food stands at the top events across the country, including the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul, and the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona.

The Frontier Days Rodeo runs from July 23 through Aug. 1.

We’ll stick to the elote (Mexican street corn) hot dogs and the cucumber and mint-infused lemonade.

The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in...
The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in Wyoming.(Fun Biz)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating at shooting at the Grand Theater in Alexandria, La.
APD makes arrest in The Grand Theater parking lot shooting investigation
Shooting incident on Leo Street
APD investigating shooting on Leo Street
A car chase involving a stolen trailer ended with the driver colliding with a radio...
Alexandria radio broadcasting tower down after police chase collision
Robin M. Kimball
Marksville man arrested for possession of child sex abuse material
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

McKinsley Lincoln
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve 2020 homicide in Day Street alley
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve 2020 homicide in Day Street alley
Cleco warns customers to beware of fraudulent phone calls
Indian Creek recreation area gets upgrades
Whataburger breaks ground in Alexandria