House fails to override governor’s veto of transgender sports ban bill

The Louisiana House of Representatives has failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards's veto of the transgender sports ban bill.
The Louisiana House of Representatives has failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards's veto of the transgender sports ban bill.(WTOK)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The full House has voted 68-30 to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’s veto of the transgender sports ban bill.

The motion has failed and SB 156 remains vetoed. A total of 70 votes “For” were needed to reach the two-thirds supermajority.

The Senate voted 26-12 on Tuesday, July 20, for the veto override of the transgender sports ban bill, which is called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The vote was the exact two-thirds needed for the override to advance.

