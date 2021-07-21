Advertisement

Indian Creek recreation area gets upgrades

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOODWORTH, La. (KALB) - The Indian Creek Recreation Area, the recipient of the 2020 Campground and RV Park of the Year award, recently added a newly constructed pier for visitors to enjoy.

“The pier is built so that children can fish, it’s handicap accessible, and it adds more to the general ambiance and getting back to nature. When we opened it up, within a couple of minutes there were children out there running with their fishing poles and their parents to go fishing,” said Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain.

In addition to the new pier, Indian Creek has also opened 34 new RV campsites and renovated its roads.

“There are 138 RV sites complete with sewer, water, electricity and wifi. We also have miles of wilderness there so we’ve recently redone the roads,” said Strain.

They have plans for a grand opening ceremony of the new pier and campsites, as well as plans to host fishing tournaments on Indian Creek’s 2,400 acre lake.

