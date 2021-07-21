Instagram launches controls for sensitive content

(CNN) - Instagram is now letting users control how much sensitive content they see.

On Tuesday, July 20, the social media platform launched a new tool called “Sensitive Content Control.” It gives users the option of filtering potentially objectionable content in the app’s Explore feed.

In a press release, Instagram said sensitive content includes material that doesn’t necessarily break the rules, but could potentially be upsetting to some people, like posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent.

The new tool comes as Instagram and other social networks are trying to address concerns about content moderation and the well-being of users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.