Marksville man arrested for possession of child sex abuse material

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Marksville man has been arrested following an extensive investigation from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit, Alexandria Field Office (LSP/SVU/AFO) began investigating Robin M. Kimball, 46, of Marksville since April. It was discovered that Kimball was a convicted and registered sex offender.

On July 20, LSP/SVU/AFO, with the assistance of Troop E, LSP Technical Support Unit, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, FBI-Alexandria Office Safe Streets Task Force, and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a Marksville residence. During the search warrant, digital evidence was discovered Kimball was responsible for possessing hundreds of images of child sex abuse material.

Kimball was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

The LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.

The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

