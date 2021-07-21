Teaching kids how to knockout life

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a year where violence seems to be on the rise in Alexandria, a pair of local boxing coaches are committed to teaching kids how to fight the right way.

“Our kids...they are lost today,” John Scott, an amateur boxing coach, said. “I’ll be honest with you. I see a lot of kids when I’m driving around town, walking around doing nothing. Then when you say, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ they say, ‘we ain’t got nothing to do.’”

However, Scott and Gerard Aabair (another boxing coach) are trying to change that narrative by inviting them to the gym.

“They mean a lot,” Willie Brown, an amateur boxer, said. “They push you until you can be the best you can be.”

“We also monitor what they are doing in school as well,” Aabair said. “You don’t do well in school [then] you are not going to be part of the boxing team.”

Their no-nonsense approach comes from their military background.

“I looked at what I did in the Army [and] it was about teaching soldiers,” Aabair said. “So, I learned when I taught soldiers I can teach them [youth boxers] as well.”

“I saw how they carried themselves and cared about me,” Brown said. “We’re all family here.”

They are two coaches who are leading by example, while showing kids how to roll with the punches and knockout life’s challenges.

Scott and Aabair encourage people who want to try boxing, to visit the gym (Global Fitness) at 2001 Gus Kaplan Dr. in Alexandria or they can call 318-448-8644.

