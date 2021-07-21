U.S. Rep. Scalise gets COVID vaccine, calls it ‘safe and effective’

JEFFERSON PARISH. (WAFB) - After waiting months to receive the COVID-19 vaccine the No. 2 Republican in House, Steve Scalise finally received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at an Ochsner Clinic in Jefferson Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Health posted on their Instagram page of Rep. Scalise receiving the vaccine. “It’s safe and effective,” said Scalise. “It was heavily tested on thousands of people before the FDA gave its approval.

Scalise stated that it was a good time to get that extra layer of protection because of the recent spike in cases cause by the Delta variant.

