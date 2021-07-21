Advertisement

Whataburger breaks ground in Alexandria

Groundbreaking for the new Whataburger location at 6240 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria.
Groundbreaking for the new Whataburger location at 6240 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Whataburger began construction on their newest franchise location in Louisiana.

Located at 6240 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, the restaurant expects to be open in mid-October.

At the ceremony, it was announced that a second Alexandria Whataburger will be located on South Macarthur Drive, and is expected to start construction later this year.

“We decided to go ahead and bypass another location and go ahead and do a second,” said Whataburger Director of Marketing Maci Dover.

The franchise owner Chris Johnson committed to building 20 Whataburger locations in Louisiana over the next seven years.

