Allergies? Try these natural immune boosting tricks!

By Julie LeBlanc Sober
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you’re tired of taking medication for your seasonal allergies, you’re not alone! Did you know that more than 50 million Americans experience some form of allergy every year?

Dr. Vikki Peterson, certified clinical nutritionist, chiropractor and certified functional medicine practitioner, talks with us about how to naturally boost your immune system to produce antihistamines without having to take medication.

Listen to Dr. Peterson’s interview above to learn more about how to increase your immune health.

Here are some of Dr. Peterson’s top picks for naturally increasing antihistamine production:

  • Vitamin C
  • Butterbur
  • Bromelain
  • Probiotics
  • Quercetin

