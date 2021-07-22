Ball mayor discusses upcoming drainage and sewerage projects, nearly $6 million investment

BALL, La. (KALB) - Mayor Gail Wilking confirmed the Town of Ball is expecting nearly $6 million in grants and other funding. Mayor Wilking said the investment pays for drainage and sewer system improvements.

The town is expected to receive a $3.4 million grant from the Louisiana Watershed Initiative. The mayor said those funds will help mitigate flooding.

“We have 12 culvert crossings that we are going to fix properly,” Mayor Wilking said. “In the past, all we could do is what little we could do as a town. This is going to help the Town of Ball in a lot of areas.”

The mayor said the improvements are greatly needed because many residents experience flooding despite not living in a traditional flood zone area.

“We will be replacing culverts, putting in bigger culverts if needed,” she said. “We’re doing whatever we need to do to improve the flow of water.”

The Ball community will also see some upgrades to its sewer systems with $1.5 million coming from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. All members of Congress representing Central Louisiana citizens voted against the bill.

“We have a sewer system that is on hospice. It went from critical to hospice care,” the mayor said. “This money will allow us to build a new lift station, work on manholes and stop overflow into people’s homes.”

The mayor said some people living in the Curtis Park subdivision experience wastewater in their homes.

“It doesn’t take torrential rain for these people to have wastewater coming into their kitchen sinks, their laboratories and bathtubs.”

The mayor said that area will be their priority. She also said American rescue dollars will help with sludge removal.

