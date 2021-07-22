Embers, As the Crow Flies making changes to service

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Embers in downtown Alexandria has closed its dining room after eight years of business.

The restaurant is planning on rebranding as a catering company under the name “Embers Catering and Events.”

“We’re still staying here, you can still rent the main dining room for private events,” said Embers owner Jennifer Atwood.

In Pineville, As the Crow Flies Coffee & Tea is temporarily closing at the end of July 2021 to prepare to move the shop to a new location.

Moving locations comes as the demand for faster service rises.

“We have to adapt to what our customers want. So, we’re going to go ahead and get another location that will provide quicker service, and have a drive-through, which is key,” said As the Crow Flies owner Jeffrey Raia.

