Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Friday on state’s fourth COVID surge

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Louisiana’s fourth coronavirus surge at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

On Wednesday, July 22 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported more than 5,000 new cases of the coronavirus and more than 800 patients hospitalized from COVID-19. Officials said it was the third-highest single-day case count since the pandemic began in Louisiana.

RELATED: La. reports third-highest daily count of cases since pandemic began

Hospitalizations had risen above 900 patients on Thursday, according to LDH. Officials also reported 2,843 new cases that day.

“We remain in the upslope of a dangerous 4th surge,” Dr. Joseph Kanter with LDH tweeted Wednesday.

Dr. Kanter said during a news conference last week the fourth surge sweeping the state and the country is being spurred by the Delta Variant of the coronavirus.

“The fourth surge is real, and the numbers are quite frightening at the moment,” Gov. Edwards said on a New Orleans radio show. “There’s no doubt that we are going in the wrong direction, and we’re going there in a hurry.”

RELATED: More people are getting vaccinated as COVID cases rise

Health officials are encouraging Louisiana residents who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

After waiting for several months, U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise (R - LA) received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the Oschner Clinic in Jefferson Parish.

“It’s safe and effective,” Scalise said in an Instagram. “It was heavily tested on thousands of people before the FDA gave its approval.

LDH reported 1.69 million Louisiana residents had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The news conference will be available for live streaming at 3 p.m. in this story.

RELATED: Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin M. Kimball
Marksville man arrested for possession of child sex abuse material
APD is investigating at shooting at the Grand Theater in Alexandria, La.
APD makes arrest in The Grand Theater parking lot shooting investigation
Groundbreaking for the new Whataburger location at 6240 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria.
Whataburger breaks ground in Alexandria
Felicia Smith
Natchitoches women pleads guilty in case concerning burning death of toddler
A car chase involving a stolen trailer ended with the driver colliding with a radio...
Alexandria radio broadcasting tower down after police chase collision

Latest News

Governor to hold COVID press conference
Governor to hold COVID press conference
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Allergies are awful. Here's how to combat them!
Allergies? Try these natural immune boosting tricks!
Heart disease is a huge problem in Louisiana, including here in Cenla. But one local...
New blood pressure technology coming to Grant Parish, makes monitoring health more simple