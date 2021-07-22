LSUA Men’s Basketball to compete in 2022 Battle at the Beach tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The field has been set for the third annual Battle at the Beach tournament in Panama City, Fla. and the LSUA Generals are among the eight teams that will be competing.

In total, the tournament features five NAIA Opening Round teams and last season’s ACCA National Champion. Squads from six different states will descend upon the Billy Harrison Field House at Gulf Coast State College Nov. 22-24.

Due to two pairs of conference opponents in the field, the three-day event will feature a showcase day on Monday and two four-team brackets on Tuesday and Wednesday to prevent the league foes from facing each other.

The other schools joining LSUA in Panama City will be LSU Shreveport, Faulkner, Loyola (La.), Science and Arts (Okla.), Brescia, Rust College and Baptist Bible.

LSUA played in the Battle at the Beach tournament last year and won all three games against Florida Memorial University, Keiser University and Thomas University.

