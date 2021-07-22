Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin M. Kimball
Marksville man arrested for possession of child sex abuse material
APD is investigating at shooting at the Grand Theater in Alexandria, La.
APD makes arrest in The Grand Theater parking lot shooting investigation
Groundbreaking for the new Whataburger location at 6240 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria.
Whataburger breaks ground in Alexandria
Felicia Smith
Natchitoches women pleads guilty in case concerning burning death of toddler
A car chase involving a stolen trailer ended with the driver colliding with a radio...
Alexandria radio broadcasting tower down after police chase collision

Latest News

Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Friday on state’s fourth COVID surge
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House...
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
City of Alexandria completes Wooddale Outfall drainage project