Natchitoches women pleads guilty in case concerning burning death of toddler

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A woman from Natchitoches pleaded guilty on Wednesday, July 21 in the case concerning the burning death of toddler Levi Cole Ellerbe.

According to KTSB in Shreveport, Felecia Marie-Nicole Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile and will spend 80 years in prison.

Formal sentencing for Smith will be held on Oct. 27, one month after the start of trial for Levi’s mother, Hanna Nicole Barker.

As part of the deal, Smith could testify against Barker if called upon.

Ellerbe died after being burned in a ditch in Natchitoches on July 17, 2018.

