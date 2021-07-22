NSU takes stage at Southland Conference Media Day

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons took the stage Thursday at the Southland Conference Media Day.

The Demons were also represented by Wide Receiver Gavin Landry and Defensive Back PJ Herrington.

Demons Head Coach Brad Laird, who is entering his 4th season at the helm of the program, said that 15 of the 20 seniors from last year’s team decided to come back for their 6th season as they received an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

Coach Laird also told reporters that 19 total starters are returning, seven on offense, nine on defense and three on special teams. The team also added four new coaches to the staff for the upcoming season.

The Demons will have a quarterback battle heading into this season. In just six games last season, Northwestern State played three different quarterbacks including Bryce Rivers, Kaleb Fletcher and Zachary Clement.

Coach Laird said he’s looking forward to seeing the growth from running back Scooter Adams who rushed for over 113 yards per game last year and finished with seven touchdowns in just six games.

Northwestern State is projected to finish 5th in the conference’s preseason poll. The Demons finished 1-5 last spring in a shortened schedule.

The Southland Conference will also look different this year as five schools left to join other conferences. The schools that departed in the last year were Sam Houston State, Lamar, Stephen F. Austin, Central Arkansas and Abilene Christian.

The Demons will kick off their season on Sept. 4 on the road at North Texas. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.