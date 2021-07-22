Advertisement

NSU takes stage at Southland Conference Media Day

The Northwestern State Demons took the stage Thursday at the Southland Conference Media Day.
The Northwestern State Demons took the stage Thursday at the Southland Conference Media Day.(Source: Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons took the stage Thursday at the Southland Conference Media Day.

The Demons were also represented by Wide Receiver Gavin Landry and Defensive Back PJ Herrington.

Demons Head Coach Brad Laird, who is entering his 4th season at the helm of the program, said that 15 of the 20 seniors from last year’s team decided to come back for their 6th season as they received an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

Coach Laird also told reporters that 19 total starters are returning, seven on offense, nine on defense and three on special teams. The team also added four new coaches to the staff for the upcoming season.

The Demons will have a quarterback battle heading into this season. In just six games last season, Northwestern State played three different quarterbacks including Bryce Rivers, Kaleb Fletcher and Zachary Clement.

Coach Laird said he’s looking forward to seeing the growth from running back Scooter Adams who rushed for over 113 yards per game last year and finished with seven touchdowns in just six games.

Northwestern State is projected to finish 5th in the conference’s preseason poll. The Demons finished 1-5 last spring in a shortened schedule.

The Southland Conference will also look different this year as five schools left to join other conferences. The schools that departed in the last year were Sam Houston State, Lamar, Stephen F. Austin, Central Arkansas and Abilene Christian.

The Demons will kick off their season on Sept. 4 on the road at North Texas. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin M. Kimball
Marksville man arrested for possession of child sex abuse material
Groundbreaking for the new Whataburger location at 6240 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria.
Whataburger breaks ground in Alexandria
APD is investigating at shooting at the Grand Theater in Alexandria, La.
APD makes arrest in The Grand Theater parking lot shooting investigation
Felicia Smith
Natchitoches women pleads guilty in case concerning burning death of toddler
A car chase involving a stolen trailer ended with the driver colliding with a radio...
Alexandria radio broadcasting tower down after police chase collision

Latest News

LSUA Men’s Basketball to compete in 2022 Battle at the Beach tournament
FILE - Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is shown during the second half of an NBA...
Pelicans officially name Willie Green head coach
National Football League
REPORT: NFL teams may have to forfeit games due to COVID outbreaks
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
Sneak peek at the new Caesars Superdome