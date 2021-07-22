Advertisement

Sneak peek at the new Caesars Superdome

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Superdome joint budget committee approved a 20-year naming rights deal with Caesars Entertainment on Thursday, July 22.

The contract terms are still being finalized. Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported back in March the deal will reportedly pay the Saints $10 million annually over the next two decades.

“That’s actually lower than most NFL stadiums have been getting and there’s a few reason for that, one is that it already has a name brand associated with the stadium,” said John Healy, assistant professor at Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business. “If I’m walking around town around that building, I’m going to say, ‘I’m going to the Superdome,’ that’s a brand already. You’re sharing brand space.”

The new name will be the Caesars Superdome.

Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
The deal was approved without objection.

However, state senator Katrina Jackson from Monroe, worries initial renderings are too bold and harsh. “I’m just concerned Caesars and Superdome are not the same font and that’s for me it look gaudy and cartoony.”

ASM Global’s Business Operations Director, Evan Holmes, says once the deal is official the branding will likely change and become more cohesive. “Renderings always seem to overstate what they’re trying to illustrate,” Holmes said. “I think once it’s applied, I’ve seen more of the completed imagery, I think it will be a little more subtle than what’s presented.”

More: Superdome renovations promise improved game, fan experience

The Mercedes-Benz name was removed last week.

The German automaker chose not to renew its agreement after landing a deal for renaming the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium.

