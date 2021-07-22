Advertisement

Wife of man found dead in flooded vehicle on Baton Rouge underpass files lawsuit against city, DOTD

Several vehicles were removed from floodwaters on Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Several vehicles were removed from floodwaters on Bluebonnet Boulevard on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.(Dr. Jeremy Burnham)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wife of a man who died when his car was trapped under the overpass on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge during the May flash flooding event has filed a lawsuit against the city and DOTD.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in 19th JDC, April Thompson is suing for wrongful death on behalf of her husband, Justin Thompson.

She blames East Baton Rouge Parish and DOTD, alleging they were liable for failing to maintain the roadways, creating a trap for drivers by not providing barricades during the flooding event, for not having a warning device to alert drivers to hazardous conditions along Bluebonnet, and failing to take corrective measures to address the dangerous conditions in that area.

RELATED STORIES:

Justin Thompson, 33, of Gonzales, was found inside a vehicle on Tuesday, May 18, that was submerged in floodwaters, authorities reported. According to the coroner, he showed no signs of visible trauma or foul play.

Officials confirmed five storm-related deaths from the flooding event that started on Monday, May 17.

