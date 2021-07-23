ASH’s Monette picks up offer from University of Kansas

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High defensive lineman, J’mari Monette, picked up a college offer this week from the University of Kansas.

Monette made that announcement on his Twitter page.

ASH's Monette picks up offer from Kansas University. (KALB)

“It definitely made me a believer of the saying, ‘hard work pays off’,” said Monette. “Sometimes it was rough, but you keep striving for it and it’s going to come true.”

The senior defensive lineman recorded 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack in nine games for the Trojans last year. He now returns as a leader for his senior season looking to help his team make it back to the state championship.

“I know the expectations of last year,” said Monette. “I know how to meet those expectations, and we are going to be straight and going to make it.”

The ASH Trojans will begin the season Sept. 3 at home against Ferriday.

