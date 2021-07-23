Advertisement

ASH’s Monette picks up offer from University of Kansas

Alexandria Senior High defensive lineman, J’Mari Monette, lands his sixth Division One offer...
Alexandria Senior High defensive lineman, J’Mari Monette, lands his sixth Division One offer from the University of Texas at Austin.(KALB Sports)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High defensive lineman, J’mari Monette, picked up a college offer this week from the University of Kansas.

Monette made that announcement on his Twitter page.

ASH's Monette picks up offer from Kansas University.
ASH's Monette picks up offer from Kansas University.(KALB)

“It definitely made me a believer of the saying, ‘hard work pays off’,” said Monette. “Sometimes it was rough, but you keep striving for it and it’s going to come true.”

The senior defensive lineman recorded 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack in nine games for the Trojans last year. He now returns as a leader for his senior season looking to help his team make it back to the state championship.

“I know the expectations of last year,” said Monette. “I know how to meet those expectations, and we are going to be straight and going to make it.”

The ASH Trojans will begin the season Sept. 3 at home against Ferriday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug overdoses continuing to rise in Central Louisiana
Felicia Smith
Natchitoches women pleads guilty in case concerning burning death of toddler
Groundbreaking for the new Whataburger location at 6240 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria.
Whataburger breaks ground in Alexandria
Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention captures this photo of immigrants who were just...
Outrage sparks across La. cities as asylum seekers dropped off with no warning to officials, groups
Robin M. Kimball
Marksville man arrested for possession of child sex abuse material

Latest News

Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Saints receiver Michael Thomas could miss start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery
KALB’s News and Olympics schedule
The Northwestern State Demons took the stage Thursday at the Southland Conference Media Day.
NSU takes stage at Southland Conference Media Day
LSUA Men’s Basketball to compete in 2022 Battle at the Beach tournament