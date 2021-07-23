Caddo Parish Deputy killed while responding to morning crash identified

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is dead after responding to a crash.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the Auxiliary Deputy as Lonnie Thacker, Sr., 82, of Keithville.

“Lonnie Thacker was a dedicated member of the Caddo Sheriff’s Office and we are saddened by this loss,” Sheriff Steve Prator said in a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. “The contributions of our auxiliary deputies are so important to our operation and greatly valued by me and all of our deputies. I know he took pride in his work and enjoyed the contribution he was making to his community. His service will never be forgotten. We extend our most sincere sympathies to his family and ask that the community pray for them.”

The post continues:

“Thacker joined the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Program in May of 2001. The program enlists trained volunteers to assist in the Patrol Division and other areas of the department. They receive no pay for their service. Thacker regularly logged over 500 volunteer hours a year helping patrol deputies with duties such as traffic control, funeral escorts, and neighborhood patrols. He was passionate about litter abatement and keeping the parish clean, according to his supervisors, and he assisted at many CPSO youth programs, including the Youth Firearms Safety Education Camp, Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) Camp, and Sheriff’s Safety Town. ‘He was one of those all-around guys who if you asked him to do something he would do it, but he preferred being in a patrol car,’ said Sgt. John Hay, who supervises the Auxiliary Program. Thacker previously served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Caddo Parish Commission in 2004.”

The sheriff’s office says it all started with a two-vehicle wreck on Friday, July 23 around 8:30 a.m. on I-49 N at mile marker 228.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said workers were in the process of cleaning up debris from the crash and were reopening the road when Thacker’s vehicle was hit.

Autoplay Caption

A woman driving a Kia Sorrento reportedly hit the deputy’s patrol car, which was on the side of the highway. This second crash happened around noon. Officials say the woman was headed north in the outside lane when she hit the deputy’s patrol car.

The deputy was pronounced dead on the scene.

The road remains closed between Highways 530 and 170 while crews work to clean up the area.

The incident remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.