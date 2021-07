LONGLEAF, La. (KALB) - On this week’s Down Home Louisiana, Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit the Southern Forest Heritage Museum in Longleaf to learn how forestry, WWII and the railroad industry all tie together in Central Louisiana’s history.

Address: 77 Longleaf Rd, Longleaf, LA 71448

